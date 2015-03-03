EditorsNote: revises headline

Texas upsets Baylor in ejection-marred game

AUSTIN, Texas -- Coming down the stretch of the regular season, Baylor and Texas were headed in opposite directions in the Big 12 standings.

For a night at least, Texas reversed the trend as the Longhorns overcame the 14th-ranked Bears 61-59 in overtime Monday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Texas guard Isaiah Taylor hit a floater in the lane with four seconds left in overtime, and forward Myles Turner blocked Baylor guard Kenny Chery’s attempt to answer at the other end as time expired.

The Longhorns had the ball with the chance to win at the end of regulation and overtime. In the extra period, Taylor let his teammates know in a timeout with 21 seconds left that he wanted the ball.

“My teammates pulled us into overtime,” Taylor said. “Going into that timeout, I told my teammates just get me the ball and I’ll get the bucket, and that’s what I did.”

Texas (18-12, 7-10 Big 12) snapped a four-game losing streak. Baylor (22-8, 10-7) saw its four-game winning streak end.

However, Longhorns coach Rick Barnes wasn’t completely relieved that the losing streak is over, saying that he still was looking for a complete effort.

“A little bit disappointed, too, that we don’t do it all the time,” Barnes said. “A couple guys are too nonchalant. It can’t be. But the second half, I think there were a lot of things that if we could get it all the time, it would make all the difference in the world.”

Guard Demarcus Holland led Texas with 12 points. Guard Kendal Yancy added 11, and guard Javan Felix scored 10.

Baylor forward Taurean Prince scored a game-high 17 points. Bears forward Rico Gathers contributed 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

A melee broke out after Taylor and Baylor forward Royce O‘Neale both dived for a loose ball with 1:57 left in overtime. The incident resulted in seven total ejections, four for Texas and three for Baylor, all for leaving the bench area. No technical foul shots were taken, and the coaches for both teams said they didn’t expect further suspensions to result from the incident.

“I was disappointed the game had to end like that as far as players leaving and being ejected for coming off the bench,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Coach Barnes and I were pleased the players on the court maintained their cool and the ones that came off the bench didn’t do anything that would get them suspended. That’s a plus because this time of year you don’t want to lose anybody.”

Texas forward Jonathan Holmes tied the game 54-54 with a 3-pointer from the left side with 1:04 left in regulation, the first time the Longhorns pulled even since early in the first half.

Longhorns forward Prince Ibeh swatted a layup attempt by Chery with 34 seconds left, giving Texas a chance at the last shot in regulation. However, Holmes missed from near the same spot where he connected moments earlier. Holland got the rebound but couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.

Baylor made just one of its first 14 field-goal attempts in the second half and scored just four points in the first eight minutes after halftime.

Texas took advantage of the Bears’ scoring drought, cutting a seven-point halftime deficit to one when Felix hit a 3-pointer with 13:55 left.

Baylor found the range again after Prince broke the spell with a layup. Prince added a 3-pointer, and guards Lester Medford and Al Freeman hit 3-pointers.

When Bears forward Johnathan Motley nailed a jumper from the free-throw line, the Bears had a 13-4 run to grab their largest lead of the game, 48-38 with 6:38 left.

However, Texas bounced back with a 16-6 run, capped by Holmes’ tying 3-pointer.

“They made their runs, and we didn’t stick together,” Chery said. “They converted and we didn‘t.”

Baylor shot 29.2 percent from the field in the second half, 33.3 percent for the game. Texas shot 40.7 percent overall and blocked 11 Bears shots, six by Turner.

“Our 11 blocks are huge, too,” Barnes said. “Myles is getting so much better defensively right now.”

NOTES: Texas’ four players ejected for leaving the bench were C Cameron Ridley, F Connor Lammert, G Kendal Yancy and F Prince Ibeh. Baylor’s three players ejected were F Johnathan Motley, G Austin Mills and F John Heard. ... Texas’ Rick Barnes became the ninth active coach to reach 400 wins at his current school. He has a 400-178 record in 17 seasons with the Longhorns. ... Texas played its fifth consecutive game against an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25, the first time the Longhorns faced such a run in program history. Monday’s win was the Longhorns’ first in that span. ... Baylor fell to 9-1 against teams from the state of Texas this season.