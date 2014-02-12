Preview: Baylor at Texas Christian

Struggling Texas Christian will be hampered by another injury as the Horned Frogs prepare for Wednesday’s visit from Baylor. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that TCU leading scorer Kyan Anderson suffered a bruised shoulder during Saturday’s loss to Iowa State and did not practice Monday but should play against Baylor. The Horned Frogs, who have lost 10 straight, have eight scholarship players and starters Amric Fields and Karviar Shepherd are each playing with a broken hand.

“It’s unbelievable,” second-year TCU coach Trent Johnson told the Star-Telegram. “We can’t practice hard like we need to. It’s a decision I have to make: What is the best way to get them ready to play without re-injuring them.” The Bears are also struggling, sitting two games ahead of last-place TCU after losing seven of eight. Baylor’s offense and defense have both suffered since the Bears rose to a top-10 ranking in January.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (14-9, 2-8 Big 12): The Bears are averaging 68.8 points in Big 12 play - down 10 points from their 12-1 run in non-conference play - and are allowing nearly 10 more points as conference foes shoot 47.8 percent from the field. Cory Jefferson leads the Bears with 12.4 points on 51.3 percent shooting and 7.9 rebounds and Brady Heslip, who has started the past four games, adds 11.3 points and is shooting 47 percent from the 3-point line. Isaiah Austin adds 10.5 points for the Bears, who are 14-4 when holding an opponent under 50 percent shooting and 0-5 when allowing 50 percent or better.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-13, 0-10): The Frogs rank 304th out of 345 NCAA Division I teams in scoring (65.2 points), 313th in field-goal percentage (41) and 337th in rebounding margin (minus-6.8). Anderson, who became the 32nd player in school history to reach 1,000 career points after a season-high 27 against Iowa State, leads TCU with 15.7 points. Fields adds 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and Shepherd averages 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor leads the series 92-81 and has won the three Big 12 meetings by an average of 20.3 points.

2. Baylor G Kenny Chery (turf toe) missed the win against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1 and has recorded three points and zero assists in 20 minutes off the bench in the past two games.

3. The Horned Frogs have been outrebounded by 13.5 boards during Big 12 play, including a 52-25 margin in an 88-62 loss to Baylor on Jan. 11.

PREDICTION: Baylor 75, Texas Christian 62