Baylor 91, Texas Christian 58: Brady Heslip went 8-of-12 from 3-point range to power the visiting Bears to a much-needed Big 12 win over the Horned Frogs.

Heslip finished with 24 points and Rico Gathers added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (15-9, 3-8 Big 12), which hit 16-of-27 from 3-point range. Isaiah Austin added 14 points and Cory Jefferson and Royce O‘Neale each had 10.

Kyan Anderson led Texas Christian (9-14, 0-11) with a season-high 29 points. Amric Fields added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who have lost 11 straight.

Baylor, which hit four of its first six 3-pointers to jump to a quick 21-6 lead, led by 17 after Gary Franklin’s 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left in the first half. Anderson scored 15 of TCU’s next 24 points but the Horned Frogs never got closer than eight.

Heslip hit all six of his 3-point attempts in the second half, including three during Baylor’s game-ending 23-3 run. The Bears started that spurt with five 3-pointers and TCU didn’t score a field goal during the final 10 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor has recorded a 15-win season for the eighth straight year, the program’s longest such streak since four between 1967-68 and 1970-71. ... Baylor G Kenny Chery (turf toe) returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for two games and recorded three points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. ... Anderson finished 10-of-17 from the floor while the rest of the Horned Frogs combined for 10-of-33.