Baylor avoids upset at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas -- TCU came so close to breaking its 22-game Big 12 losing streak that the Horned Frogs fans could smell it.

But 21st-ranked Baylor left TCU starving for a win by pulling out a gritty conference battle.

The Bears erased a five-point deficit in the last five minutes, then made enough key baskets and free throws in overtime to claim a 66-59 victory on Saturday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

Baylor forward Taurean Prince made an inside and an outside basket in overtime and the Bears went 9 of 13 from the stripe in the extra period to pull away.

“The good thing is we found a way being down late to come back and get a win,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “In the Big 12 at the end of the day, it’s tough to win any game, let alone a road game. Very pleased with our guys’ effort when you’re down five with 3:13 to go to come back, especially with a lot of guys who hadn’t had a lot of Big 12 experience.”

TCU committed two costly turnovers in overtime as forward Kenrich Williams and guard Trey Zeigler each threw away the ball in the final 2:02, costing the Horned Frogs vital possessions.

“We certainly had our opportunities,” TCU coach Trent Johnson said. “Boy, oh boy, oh boy, it’s getting old. We went up five and we just had some really bad uncharacteristic turnovers. Just really bad, careless plays.”

Prince scored 17 points before he fouled out during overtime and forward Rico Gathers had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead Baylor (12-3, 1-2 Big 12).

Guard Kyan Anderson led TCU (13-3, 0-3) with 16 points. Although the Horned Frogs’ losing streak in the Big 12 reached 23 games, Anderson said he and his teammates aren’t exasperated yet.

“Going through what we went through last year, we know obviously we’re a better team than what we’re showing,” Anderson said. “We’re just, I feel like, beating ourselves more than anything right now, especially with missed free throws and unforced turnovers and defensive rebounds to give us more possessions. We’re not doing those things and it’s hurting us.”

Baylor had the chance to take the lead in the final 35 seconds. Bears guard Kenny Chery dribbled down the shot clock and then drove into the lane with five seconds left. But TCU forward Karviar Shepherd blocked Chery’s shot, never letting it get away.

TCU then got the ball out of bounds on a shot-clock violation with 1.7 seconds left, but Anderson was unable to get off a shot before the end-of-regulation buzzer.

The Horned Frogs led by five points late in the second half when Anderson hit a 3-pointer and forward Amric Fields made a jumper on back-to-back possessions.

However, Baylor answered with a dunk by Prince and guard Lester Medford’s 3-point play.

Baylor won the rebounding battle 49-41, including grabbing 22 offensive boards. The Bears also drained 31 of 46 free throws.

“I feel like (TCU) played real tough,” Gathers said. “And that’s what you expect coming into somebody’s home court. We were able to pull it out. We were able to be disciplined at the end of the game and make crucial plays, critical plays, to put us ahead.”

TCU guard Trey Zeigler drove the baseline to dunk on Prince, giving TCU a 44-40 lead with 7:32 left in regulation, matching the largest lead by either team to that point.

Baylor went 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half and 1 of 12 in regulation.

The Bears and Horned Frogs combined to shoot 40 free throws in the first half. TCU overcame 9-of-18 shooting from the line to make it 28-28 at the break as Hudson Price hit back-to-back foul shots for the Horned Frogs with 44 seconds left in the half.

Prince led Baylor with nine points in the first 20 minutes. He hit a 3-pointer at the 2:16 mark of the first half to end the Bears’ drought of more than seven minutes without a field goal. Prince’s trey put Baylor ahead 26-25.

The Bears made 13 of 22 free throws in the first half but shot 29 percent from the field and 17 percent from 3-point range.

Anderson paced TCU in the first half with seven points.

NOTES: TCU is playing its home games at Fort Worth Independent School District’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, where the court is named for former Dunbar High School coach Robert Hughes. Hughes retired in 2005 as the winningest high school basketball coach with 1,333 victories. ... Baylor entered with a 5-0 record against TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 before the 2012-13 season. The Bears won those five games by an average of 20.8 points. ... TCU has now lost 23 consecutive Big 12 games overall, including 21 straight in the regular season. The Horned Frogs are 2-37 in Big 12 regular-season games.