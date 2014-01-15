Preview: Baylor at Texas Tech

No. 13 Baylor and its high-scoring bench will look to continue its in-state dominance when the Bears visit Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Bears are 19-1 against in-state opponents since the start of the 2011-12 season, including four straight wins against Texas Tech. The deep Bears are getting 32.1 points off the bench, 15 more than their opponents’ benches are producing.Senior guard Brady Heslip leads the Bears’ reserves with 11.5 points and 49 percent 3-point shooting. “As soon as the jump ball starts, we’re just waiting for coach (Scott Drew) to say ‘Get in there,'” Heslip told the Waco Tribune-Herald. “It’s a role that coach wanted me to play, so I just had to approach it with the right mindset and be aggressive when I come in. I‘m just trying to embrace it.” Jaye Crockett continues to lead the Red Raiders - who are looking to snap a 34-game losing streak to ranked opponents - by scoring in double figures in 14 of his last 15 contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-2, 1-1 Big 12): Taurean Prince (8.3 points) and Rico Gathers (7.7 points and 7.9 rebounds) have also been strong off the bench. Forward Cory Jefferson leads the Bears with 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and center Isaiah Austin adds 10.7 points and 46 blocks. Jefferson has scored in double figures in 20 of his last 22 games and is tied for the Big 12 lead with six double-doubles.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (8-8, 0-3): Crockett leads the Red Raiders with 14.4 points per game on a league-best 57.9 percent shooting. He’s averaging 17 points and 6.5 rebounds during his last four games. Jordan Tolbert adds 12.4 points on 59.5 percent shooting (but doesn’t have enough field goals per game to qualify for the conference shooting lead) while Robert Turner chips in 9.7 points and a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has started 13-2 or better in five of the last seven seasons.

2. The Bears are 8-0 this season when scoring 80-plus points.

3. Texas Tech leads the series 76-50 but has lost 12 of the last 16 meetings.

PREDICTION: Baylor 81, Texas Tech 70