Preview: Baylor at Texas Tech

Baylor hopes to rebound from consecutive losses when the 20th-ranked Bears travel to Texas Tech on Tuesday. The Bears boast a solid NCAA Tournament resume but can’t afford a bad loss. Baylor is trying to break back into the top half of the Big 12 standings and move above .500 in conference play, while the Red Raiders hope to climb out of the league cellar.

Baylor has played three straight ranked opponents, winning at West Virginia before losing to Oklahoma State and Kansas, but seemingly gets a reprieve from the grind by facing struggling Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have lost three straight — by a combined 74 points — and five of their last six. Baylor is just 16-46 all-time in Lubbock but has won in four of its last five trips.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-7, 6-6 Big 12): The Bears are one of the top rebounding teams in the country with the nation’s top rebounder in Rico Gathers (12.4) leading the way. They’re also tough on the perimeter, holding opponents to 29.9 percent from 3-point range, and rank second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (59.9). Baylor doesn’t have a standout offensive star, but all five starters average at least 7.9 points and reserve Taurean Prince leads the team with 12.7 points per game.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-14, 2-11): The Red Raiders have been woeful at the offensive end all season, shooting 39.5 percent overall and 30.5 percent from 3-point range. Devaugntah Williams (10.3 points) is the only player averaging double-digit scoring, and no one averages 10 or more in conference play. To have a chance at pulling off the upset, the Red Raiders must do a better job of getting to the foul line — they attempted only three free throws in Saturday’s 56-41 loss at Texas.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 83-5 under coach Scott Drew when holding opponents under 60 points, including a 10-1 mark this season.

2. Texas Tech has failed to reach 60 points in nine of its last 11 games and has been held below 50 five times during that span.

3. Baylor is 8-0 against in-state opponents this season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 64, Texas Tech 52