Preview: Baylor at Texas Tech

No. 22 Baylor’s balanced offense has found more contributors, as the Bears have six players averaging double digits in Big 12 play heading into Saturday’s trip to Texas Tech. Johnathan Motley and Terry Maston have been big off the bench for the Bears, who have won three straight.

Baylor has an 103-36 advantage in bench points during its win streak, with 81 of those points coming from Motley and Maston. The pair’s shooting percentages rank first (Motley at 65.6) and third (Matson at 57.6) in the Big 12 through the first four league games. Texas Tech, meanwhile, has struggled offensively in league play and hasn’t scored more than 70 points during its three-game losing skid. Baylor has won seven of the past eight meetings, although the Bears’ two wins last season were decided by a total of eight points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-3, 3-1 Big 12): Taurean Prince leads the Bears with 15.3 points and Rico Gathers adds 13.3 points and a league-best 10.7 rebounds. Motley (10.6 points in nonconference to 12.8 points in league play) and Maston (5.8 points to 11.3 points) have both increased their production this month. Point guard Lester Medford averages nine points and ranks second in the league in assists (7.1), steals (2.3) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.9), helping Baylor to a nation’s best 21.7 assists.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-4, 1-3): Devaugntah Williams leads the Red Raiders with 13.6 points but is averaging 7.3 points on 21.9 percent shooting during the skid, which included losses to two ranked teams. Toddrick Gotcher adds 11.4 points and Zach Smith chips in 9.7 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds. Justin Gray (8.6 points) has three straight double-digit performances off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Medford has 22 assists and two turnovers in his past two games and is averaging eight assists in league play.

2. Gathers, who is tied for the Big 12 lead with seven double-doubles, needs four more to break Brian Skinner’s school record of 34.

3. Texas Tech is 9-1 at home, with a 10-point loss to Kansas its only blemish.

PREDICTION: Baylor 80, Texas Tech 70