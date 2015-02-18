Prince leads No. 20 Baylor past Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The 20th-ranked Baylor Bears needed somebody to snap them out of their doldrums before they dropped a game at struggling Texas Tech.

Bears forward Taurean Prince answered the call.

Prince scored 22 points and consistently answered the Red Raiders’ challenges, helping Baylor take a 54-49 victory over Texas Tech Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

Baylor forward Rico Gathers, who averages a double-double, had just two points and five rebounds, while second-leading scorer Kenny Chery had just six. But Prince came off the bench to pour in 18 in the first half and came through with a couple of key baskets down the stretch to help the Bears (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) snap a two-game skid in Big 12 play.

“Knowing as good as he is, once a good player gets going it’s hard to contain him after that,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said about Prince. “He’s got a sweet stroke. He can go inside-outside, very crafty player. He’s definitely the best sixth man in this league or in the country probably.”

Baylor reached a season-high No. 16 in last week’s Associated Press poll following a 23-point win over Texas and an 18-point win at then-15th-ranked West Virginia. But the Bears then dropped a pair of games last week against Oklahoma State and Kansas. Texas Tech threatened to send that losing streak to three straight.

“You can’t get losing streaks,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “No matter what sport it’s a game of momentum. When you lose two, you need to snap out of that because then it builds. You can become negative and pessimistic. We haven’t lost more than two in a row this year, so credit the upperclassmen for making sure we didn’t do what we did last year when we started out 2-8 (in Big 12 play).”

Texas Tech guard Devaugntah Williams scored 15 points and forward Zach Smith added 10, but the Red Raiders (12-15, 2-12) lost their fourth straight.

Texas Tech erased Baylor’s eight-point lead in the second half with an 11-3 run. Williams and guard Toddrick Gotcher hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor, and forward Zach Smith put back his own missed free throw to tie the game at 41 with 9:51 left.

Prince stopped the run with a jumper in the lane, keeping Texas Tech from surging ahead. But Texas Tech kept the momentum when Gathers missed a dunk and Red Raiders guard Keenan Evans converted one on the other end to tie it at 43.

“We tied it at 41 and tied it up at 43,” Smith said. “But then we had another little lull there. We had a couple of opportunities to take the lead and if we’d done that it might have put a little more pressure on Baylor.”

But Prince answered again with a layup, then forward Royce O‘Neale hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to five points, and Texas Tech couldn’t pull even again.

“I just knew Royce was going to be in the corner,” Chery said. “He said if you attack, I‘m going to be spotted for you. That’s one thing I did was I made sure I attacked and created a lot of chaos on me. Everybody’s attention was on me and he was wide open in the corner. And I found him, and he just knocked it down.”

Texas Tech blocked four shots and forced six Baylor turnovers in the early going, helping the Red Raiders take a 15-9 lead when forward Aaron Ross hit a jumper from the baseline at the 10:36 mark of the first half.

But Baylor bounced back behind Prince, who hit three straight baskets, including a 3-pointer and completing a 3-point play. Prince’s trey gave the Bears their first lead at 17-15 with 8:05 left before halftime.

“Huge,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We needed someone to make some shots. (Prince) was the guy tonight. That’s the thing about this team, if you have enough depth, enough people, hopefully someone’s going to be hot.”

O‘Neale got in the act with a 3-pointer to extend Baylor’s lead to 20-15, then Prince hit another jumper to cap a 13-0 run.

Prince finished the first half with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. As a team, Baylor connected on six of 13 3-pointers to take a 34-26 lead to the break.

Williams scored nine points to lead Texas Tech in the first 20 minutes, and the Red Raiders made 8 of 10 free throws to stay close.

NOTES: After defeating Kansas State by 17 points two weeks ago, Texas Tech lost three straight by an average margin of 23 points. The Red Raiders lost a fourth straight game on Tuesday, but the margin was just five points. ... Baylor won in five of its last six trips to Lubbock and by at least 12 points in each victory except Tuesday‘s. Texas Tech defeated the Bears, 82-72, last season. ... Baylor has won 12 straight games against teams from the state of Texas.