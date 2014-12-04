Preview: Baylor at Vanderbilt

Baylor pulled off a memorable upset in the inaugural SEC/Big 12 Challenge last season. The Bears seek more success in the power conference event when they visit Vanderbilt on Thursday in the first meeting between the teams since 1985. Baylor, which rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 75-49 rout of Texas Southern on Monday, defeated a third-ranked Kentucky team 67-62 in the 2013 Challenge, posting one of the season’s best defensive efforts against the eventual national runner-up.

The Commodores also bounced back from their first defeat by knocking off La Salle 68-55 in the consolation game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday. Damian Jones led four players in double figures with 16 points as Vanderbilt shot 54.2 percent to give head coach Kevin Stallings his 297th win at the school, which is tied for seventh all-time among SEC coaches. After Thursday, Vanderbilt enjoys eight days off before returning to action against Purdue at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-1): Rico Gathers has already established himself as one of the top rebounders in the country with a 10.7 average, but he put forth a big offensive effort in Monday’s victory. The junior scored a career-high 23 points while chipping in 13 boards and four blocked shots, which helped the Bears post another solid defensive effort. Baylor entered Tuesday’s action ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense (51.1) and field-goal percentage defense (33.9).

ABOUT VANDERBILT (5-1): Jones, a sophomore, stands as one of the leaders on a youthful Commodores squad that usually starts four freshmen. Two of those first-year players - guard Riley LaChance and forward Luke Kornet - have assumed some big roles as well, averaging a combined 23.6 points and collectively making more than half of Vanderbilt’s 3-pointers. The tandem went 10-for-16 from the floor and hit all four of the team’s triples in the win over La Salle.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor’s six wins have come by an average of 21 points.

2. Commodores F James Siakam is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last three games after totaling three points and eight boards in his first two contests.

3. The Bears won the first meeting in 1949 but Vanderbilt has claimed eight in a row since.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 67, Baylor 64