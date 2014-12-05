FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baylor 66, Vanderbilt 63
December 5, 2014

Baylor 66, Vanderbilt 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baylor 66, Vanderbilt 63: Royce O‘Neale hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career high-tying 22 points as the visiting Bears held off the Commodores in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Taurean Prince was 3-for-3 from long range and scored 19 points for Baylor (7-1), which snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series. Lester Medford finished with seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals as the Bears improved to 5-1 all-time in conference challenge affairs.

Damian Jones scored 21 points and Luke Kornet had 13 for Vanderbilt, which was 3-for-17 from long range. James Siakam chipped in 12 points and three steals and keyed a second-half surge for the hosts.

Siakam had six points, two steals and a block during a 14-6 burst midway through the second half and scored inside with 1:41 left to keep Vanderbilt within two, but O‘Neale hit a short jumper and Medford scored on a tough drive with 26 seconds left to give Baylor a 65-59 lead. Jones had four points and Medford missed 3-of-4 free throws in the closing seconds to give the Commodores a final opportunity, but Riley LaChance’s heave at the buzzer never hit the iron.

Prince capped a 13-point first half with a 3-pointer before the horn to give Baylor a 34-25 lead. Vanderbilt scored the first six points of the second half before Al Freeman hit a 3-pointer and O‘Neale buried two in a row to make it 43-33 with just over 15 minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor was 10-of-18 from beyond the arc. ... Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings remained stuck on 297 wins with the Commodores, tied for seventh all-time in the SEC. ... This was the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 7, 1985.

