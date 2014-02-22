Preview: Baylor at West Virginia

The Baylor Bears have had to put in a little extra time in each of their last two games - not that they’ve minded the results. The Bears look to make the most of regulation Saturday afternoon as they put a three-game win streak on the line against host West Virginia. Baylor needed two overtimes to upend Kansas State 87-83 last Saturday, then inexplicably ended up in an overtime battle with Oklahoma State before eventually prevailing 70-64.

While the Bears seek a break from overtime games, the Mountaineers are probably thankful they don’t have to play a ranked team Saturday. West Virginia is in the midst of a stretch that will see it face five ranked teams in a six-game stretch, and it has fared rather well so far, defeating Oklahoma and Iowa State while falling to Kentucky and Texas. The Mountaineers looked flat against the Longhorns last weekend, losing 88-71.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BAYLOR (17-9, 5-8 Big 12): The Bears boast of the most prolific all-around attacks: They rank in the top 80 in scoring at 75.4 per game, are a top-20 club in rebounding (39.7) and sit in the top 30 in assists (15.7). Forward Cory Jefferson is the catalyst, averaging team highs in points (13.1) and rebounds (8.2) while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Brady Heslip has proven to be a solid complement to Jefferson, averaging 11.5 points while shooting 46.2 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-11, 7-6): The Mountaineers can score with anyone, as evidenced by the 102 points they hung on the Cyclones in their recent encounter. The duo of Juwan Staten and Eron Harris leads the way, averaging a combined 35.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists; Terry Henderson (12.1) is the only other player averaging double figures in scoring. Things don’t get any easier for West Virginia, which ends its schedule with games against Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia won the first meeting 66-64 on Jan. 28, with Staten hitting the game-winner at the buzzer.

2. Jefferson averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds in the overtime wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

3. The Mountaineers are 4-9 against the RPI top 50.

PREDICTION: Baylor 86, West Virginia 81