Preview: Baylor at West Virginia

Royce O‘Neale enjoyed his best game last season at West Virginia, and the Baylor forward will try to repeat that effort Saturday when the No. 19 Bears visit the No. 12 Mountaineers in a key Big 12 matchup. O‘Neale made all eight of his field-goal attempts and scored 22 points with six rebounds and six assists in the 88-75 victory Feb. 22. The Bears will be facing the Mountaineers for the first time since and will be trying for their first three-game winning streak in conference play this season.

West Virginia is coming off a blowout loss to No. 21 Oklahoma on Tuesday as the Sooners seemed to figure out the visiting Mountaineers’ pressure defense in the 71-52 win, which came three weeks after West Virginia forced 22 turnovers in a 21-point win against visiting Oklahoma. Baylor primed itself for this game with a 77-57 win Wednesday night against visiting TCU, a team that pushed the Bears to overtime last month before Baylor prevailed. The Bears are one of nine NCAA teams to hold all their opponents under 75 points this season.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (17-5, 5-4 Big 12): Kenny Chery has given the Bears a nice lift the last two games, shooting a combined 14-for-20 from the floor, including 7-for-11 from 3-point range, and scoring 36 points. He also has helped out with nine rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in that span and will be a key ball-handler when it comes to breaking West Virginia’s vaunted press. Chery had 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two turnovers when these teams last met.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (18-4, 6-3): Eron Harris lit Baylor up for 32 points in the last meeting between these teams but he transferred to Michigan State in the offseason, leaving Juwan Staten to carry a big portion of the offensive burden. Staten is averaging 14.8 points through 21 games, which is noticeably off his team-high 18.1 scoring average from last season. Staten’s decline is directly related to his shooting percentage, as he’s down to 41.3 after connecting on 48.6 percent of his attempts last season.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia starting F Devin Williams, the team’s second-leading scorer, missed Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma because of illness, but is scheduled to return against Baylor.

2. Baylor is 17-2 this season when scoring at least 60 points and 0-3 when held below that mark.

3. Baylor F Rico Gathers leads the Big 12 with 11 games with double figures in points and rebounds this season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 78, West Virginia 76