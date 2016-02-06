Preview: Baylor at West Virginia

West Virginia’s tough stretch - which features three top 15 opponents in eight days - continues Saturday when the No. 12 Mountaineers host No. 13 Baylor. The Mountaineers’ win against No. 14 Iowa State kept them tied with Oklahoma atop the Big 12 Conference while Baylor sits a game back in a three-way tie for third.

West Virginia will likely be without suspended forward Jonathan Holton again but forward Devin Williams broke out of a slump with a big game against Iowa State. It will be quite a battle inside between Williams - the league-leader in double-doubles - and Baylor senior Rico Gathers, who is averaging a double-double. Both teams will try to force turnovers with their differing defensive styles - West Virginia’s full-court press and Baylor’s zone. Baylor owns a 7-1 advantage in the series and has won all three trips to Morgantown.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (17-5, 6-3 Big 12): Gathers, who has hit 61.3 percent from the floor for 17.7 points during his last three games, averages 13 points and a league-high 10.4 rebounds. Taurean Prince leads the Bears with 15.1 points and is the only player ranked in the Big 12’s top 20 in scoring, rebounding (5.9), assists (2.5) and steals (1.6). Al Freeman (11.8 points) and Johnathan Motley (10.8 points off the bench) also average double figures while Lester Medford (9.0 points) leads the Big 12 with 7.1 assists.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (18-4, 7-2): Williams (13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds) was shooting 33.3 percent from the floor for 7.8 points in the five games before recording 17 points and 18 rebounds against Iowa State for his 10th double-double. Guard Jaysean Paige leads the Mountaineers with 14 points while guards Jevon Carter (10.4 points) and Daxter Miles, Jr., (10.3 points) have combined for 75 steals. West Virginia, which visits No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday, leads the country in steals (10.6) and forced turnovers (19.4) and averages 22.9 points off turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor, which won four straight Southwest Conference road games in 1990, is trying to win four consecutive Big 12 road games for the first time in program history.

2. Williams needs 39 points to become the Mountaineers’ 50th 1,000-point scorer.

3. Gathers (1,076) needs two rebounds to pass Texas’ James Thomas (1,077) for fourth place and eight boards to pass Missouri’s Arthur Johnson (1,083) for third place on the Big 12 career rebounds list.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 78, Baylor 71