Preview: Baylor at West Virginia

UndefeatedBaylor earned its first No. 1 ranking in school history on Monday. Now thequestion is how long can the Bears, who travel to No. 9 West Virginia on Tuesdaynight, remain in the top spot?

The contest withthe Mountaineers comes just two days shy of the one-year anniversary of thelast time a No. 1-ranked team visited Morgantown. West Virginia knocked off thentop-rated Kansas, 74-63, and is 4-8 all-time when facing a No. 1 ranked team.No matter what happens on Tuesday night, however, Baylor, which began the seasonunranked, has plenty of reason to celebrate the milestone. "Notmany people get a chance to be ranked No. 1, and that's a great honor,"said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "Baylor Nation deserves it, because theyhelped us get here. We're glad to make them proud and happy and give themsomething to be excited about. Big picture, we know no one is going to rememberwho is ranked No. 1 the first week of January. We're on to other things andtrying to control what we can control." TV: 7 p.m. ET,ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR(15-0, 3-0 Big 12): The Bears’ 15-game win streak to start the season is thesecond best in program history trailing just a 17-game start in 2011-12.Johnathan Motley, a 6-9, 230-pound junior forward who is moving up NBA draftcharts and was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time thisseason on Monday, leads the team in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (9.4) and hashad a double-double in four straight games. Junior point guard Manu Lecomte, atransfer from Miami, is second in scoring (11.8) and leads the team in assists(4.9) while junior guard Al Freeman (11.1) and 7-foot forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.(10.7) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT WESTVIRGINIA (13-2, 2-1): The Mountaineers have won nine of their last 10 gameswith the only loss by one point, 77-76, at Texas Tech last week. Sophomoreforward Esa Ahmad (12.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg) leads a well-balanced attack thatfeatures eight players averaging 6.9 points or more. Junior guard Daxter MilesJr. is second in scoring (11.1) and is shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point rangewhile junior guard Jevon Carter also is averaging in double figures (10.5)while dishing off a team best 4.7 assists and ranks fourth nationally with anaverage of 3.1 steals per game.

TIP-INS 1. West Virginialeads the nation in turnovers forced (24.3), steals (12.8), turnover margin(plus-13.7) and scoring margin (plus-28.7). 2. Lual-AcuilJr. ranks third nationally in blocked shots per game (3.47). 3. Baylor ranksfourth nationally in scoring defense (58.3) while West Virginia is fourth inscoring offense (90.1).

PREDICTION: WestVirginia 73, Baylor 69