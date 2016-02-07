No. 14 West Virginia takes down No. 15 Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Guard Daxter Miles rediscovered his long-range touch to score a season-high 20 points and No. 14 West Virginia took sole possession of the Big 12 lead by beating No. 15 Baylor 80-69 on Saturday night.

Forward Devin Williams produced 16 points and seven rebounds as the Mountaineers (19-4, 8-2) ended a three-year string of home losses to Baylor (17-6, 6-4).

Miles, only a 25 percent 3-point shooter this season, made 4 of 5 from deep -- one of those a 25-footer from near his team’s bench after he noticed the shot clock ticking down.

“I’ve been watching a lot of film on my form shooting and I knew a few things were wrong with it,” he said.

Guards King McClure and Ish Wainwright scored 11 points apiece for the Bears, who sliced a 19-point deficit to 74-67 after forwards Taurean Prince and Rico Gathers were benched.

Prince finished with 10 points, none after halftime, and Gathers had five points and seven rebounds. They combined to shoot 6 of 25 from the field.

“Our bench did a great job getting us back in the game, but I think our seniors were 8 of 37,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You’re not going to win many games that way.”

While the Bears struggled through a 1-of-16 second-half drought, Williams’ 17-foot jumper provided the widest margin at 62-43. He also had two dunks as West Virginia posted only its second win over Baylor since joining the Big 12 in 2012-2013.

“We were 1-7 against them, so we wanted to change that,” Williams said. “Just had to make a statement that ain’t nobody going to bully us around.”

West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige continued to make his case as the nation’s top sixth men, scoring 17 points from a variety of spots. He made a 3-pointer from the wing, sank a baseline jumper, penetrated Baylor’s zone for layups and scored on a putback after poking a rebound loose from Bears forward Johnathan Motley.

After top-ranked Oklahoma lost earlier in the night, the Mountaineers sit alone atop the standings entering Tuesday’s game at Kansas.

“The dog with the bone is always in the most danger,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said.

Guard Jevon Carter had eight assists, five of them on 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers finished 7 of 14 from beyond the arc. They shot 49 percent overall compared with Baylor’s 38 percent.

“West Virginia really shot the ball well,” Drew said. “Got to credit them for executing.”

Prince finished 5 of 17 from the floor and was outplayed by West Virginia counterpart Nathan Adrian (11 points, nine rebounds). Baylor’s top scorer committed his second foul 29 seconds before intermission after being stripped by Adrian in the backcourt.

Adrian’s two free throws increased the Mountaineers’ lead to 38-29 and he followed by playing tighter defense and preventing Prince from putting up a shot before the half elapsed.

NOTES: Mountaineers F Jonathan Holton (suspension) missed his third consecutive game after violating team rules. Several outlets have reported he would be eligible to return by Tuesday night’s game at Kansas, though Huggins has given no timetable publicly. ... Baylor F Taurean Prince is among the 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award, recognizing the nation’s top power forward. ... The Bears were ranked No. 2 nationally at 19.9 assists per game, but West Virginia dominated that category 20-10.