Preview: Belmont at Arizona State

Arizona State, which opened the Bobby Hurley era with a surprising 69-66 home loss to Sacramento State on Friday, now tackles one of college basketball’s mid-major darlings when its hosts Belmont on Monday. The Bruins, who have made the NCAA tournament seven times in the past decade, served notice that they once again will be in the running for an Ohio Valley Conference title and spot in March Madness with a 83-80 upset at Marquette on Friday.

The hiring of Hurley, a two-time national champion point guard at Duke who led Buffalo to the NCAA tourney last season before taking over for Herb Sendek in April, was met with excitement in the Valley of the Sun. The Sun Devils, who have played in the NCAA tournament just three times since 1996, have long been viewed as a sleeping giant. That made Friday’s season opening loss to the Hornets, an 18-point underdog from the Big Sky Conference, even tougher to swallow. “It was not the way I wanted to start things here, for sure,” Hurley said. “It was an embarrassing loss for us. I just think we have to execute better, obviously, we have to play better.”

ABOUT BELMONT (1-0): The Bruins return four starters and their top three scorers from a squad that went 22-11 and gave ACC champ Virginia all it could handle before falling, 79-67, in the round of 64 in the NCAA tournament. Junior forward Evan Bradds led the nation in field goal percentage (68.8) while averaging 14.2 points and had a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds in the opening win. Senior guard Craig Bradshaw (18.3) is the top returning scorer in the Ohio Valley Conference and had 18 points, including 5-of-10 3-pointers, at Marquette.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (0-1): Junior forward Savon Goodman, who left UNLV when he was suspended following his arrest for felony theft charges, is the top returning scorer (11.2) for the Sun Devils but struggled in the opener, finishing with eight points while shooting a pitiful 2-of-8 from the free throw line and grabbing nine rebounds. Hurley is high on sophomore point guard Tra Holder, who scored a team-high 17 points to go along with five assists and committing just one turnover against Sacramento State, while senior guard Gerry Blakes (13), senior center Eric Jacobsen (12) and senior forward Willie Atwood (11) also scored in double figures. Arizona State was outrebounded, 41-34, and was just 2-of-17 from 3-point range while shooting 41.8 percent against Sacramento State.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State defeated Belmont, 92-44, in the only previous meeting on Dec. 22, 2000.

2. Belmont is 1-5 all-time against Pac-12 teams with the victory coming at Stanford, 70-62 in 2012.

3. Holder’s 17 points against Sacramento State were a career high.

PREDICTION: Belmont 80, Arizona State 74