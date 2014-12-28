Preview: Belmont at Butler

Butler looks to remain undefeated at home when Belmont visits Sunday in a battle of two of the most successful mid-major programs in the country. The Bulldogs, who went to consecutive NCAA Tournament finals in 2010-11, had been ranked this season until a recent slide knocked them out. The Bruins have won 20 games in nine of the last 11 years, advancing to the Big Dance six times during that span and are one of six schools to win 26 or more games each of the last four seasons.

Butler snapped a two-game losing skid to Tennessee and Indiana with a 64-37 drubbing over UT Martin on Monday. “I‘m proud of our guys for their effort (Monday),” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters. “Our older guys were really committed to playing this game the way we wanted it to be played. They had a look in their eyes that was really good.” Belmont closed its pre-Christmas slate with a 73-61 win at Fairfield last Saturday as Ohio Valley Conference scoring leader Craig Bradshaw returned from a three-game absence (calf) to score all 15 of his points in the second half.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT BELMONT (8-4): Bradshaw is the key cog that makes the Bruins run, averaging 20.6 points on 53.3 percent shooting, including 45.6 percent on 6.3 shots per game from the arc. Belmont dropped all three games he missed to Evansville, Wright State and VCU. Sophomore forward Evan Bradds chips in 13.2 points and sophomore guard Taylor Barnette adds 11.1 points and a team-high 29 3-pointers.

ABOUT BUTLER (9-3): Andrew Chrabascz scored a season-high 17 points and the Bulldogs held the Skyhawks to 33.3 percent shooting as Butler responded well after the losses. Kellen Dunham leads the club in scoring at 16.8 but Roosevelt Jones, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, has been its best player. The Bulldogs outscore their opponents by 15.5 points per contest, force nearly 16 turnovers per game and hold opponents to 26.7 percent from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins excel from long range year-in and year-out and are draining 10 shots from the arc per game while shooting 38.2 percent.

2. Butler opens Big East play Wednesday at No. 7 Villanova and next Saturday at No. 19 St. John‘s.

3. Bradshaw poured in a Belmont Division I-record 42 points, including the game-winning hoop with 0.2 seconds left to beat Ohio on Nov. 29.

PREDICTION: Butler 77, Belmont 71