Preview: Belmont at Clemson

A berth in the NIT semifinals is on the line when third-seeded Clemson hosts fifth-seeded Belmont on Tuesday. The Tigers advanced to New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2007 before losing to West Virginia in the NIT title game while the Bruins are looking for their third straight postseason victory after having just one in program history entering the NIT. Belmont defeated Robert Morris in the second round and Clemson edged Illinois to reach the quarterfinals.

The Tigers needed a layup from point guard Rod Hall with 9.3 seconds left to record Sunday’s 50-49 win over the Fighting Illini and won’t be as well-rested as the Bruins, who haven’t played since Friday. Belmont was mighty disappointed to miss the NCAA tournament after being part of that field in six of the past eight seasons, but has rallied around the goal of making school history. “We’re in the thick of it,” leading scorer J.J. Mann said after the Robert Morris game. “Playing in Madison Square Garden would be the ultimate goal and there’s nothing to be ashamed of being in the NIT at all.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BELMONT (26-9): The Bruins were upset by Eastern Kentucky in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament but have rebounded for solid victories over Green Bay and Robert Morris. “It’s postseason basketball. It may not be the NCAA but certainly is the next thing to it,” coach Rick Byrd said after Friday’s win. “I told our team that if we get in this tournament and get some wins, it’s going to be way better than you thought going in.” Mann, a guard, leads Belmont with an 18.3 scoring average, followed by guards Craig Bradshaw (15.5) and Reece Chamberlain (11) and forward Drew Windler (10.4).

ABOUT CLEMSON (22-12): Forward K.J. McDaniels (1,008 points) had 12 points against Illinois to become the 37th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. The 6-6 junior averages 17.3 points and 9.1 rebounds and his 95 blocks this season are eighth-most in school history. Hall averages 9.6 points and 3.9 assists while center Landry Nnoko has blocked 63 shots to go with averages of 6.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for a defensive-minded squad that allows 57.9 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson is 15-3 at home while Belmont is 10-7 in true road games and 13-8 overall away from home.

2. The Bruins average 80.2 points and 8.9 3-pointers per game.

3. The Tigers are 9-0 this season when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.

PREDICTION: Clemson 57, Belmont 54