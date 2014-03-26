Clemson 73, Belmont 68: Damarcus Harrison and K.J. McDaniels scored 16 points apiece as the host Tigers outlasted the Bruins to advance to the NIT Final Four.

Jordan Roper added 12 points as third-seeded Clemson (23-12) moves on to the NIT semifinals for the first time since 2007. Landry Nnoko contributed nine rebounds and four blocked shots for the Tigers, who will face either Southern Methodist or California on April 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Craig Bradshaw had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for fifth-seeded Belmont (26-10). J.J. Mann added 20 points and Blake Jenkins scored 13 for the Bruins, who shot 38.5 percent from the field.

Belmont held a 66-61 lead after Bradshaw’s 3-pointer with just under four minutes left before the Tigers went on a 10-2 surge to take a three-point lead on a basket by Rod Hall with 1:16 remaining. Mann missed a tying 3-point attempt with 31 seconds left and Nnoko and Harrison each added a free throw for the final margin.

Clemson led by as many as 12 in the first half before settling for a 37-31 advantage at the break. Bradshaw and Drew Windler made two 3-pointers and Mann added another during a 19-7 bust to start the second half as Belmont took a 50-44 lead with 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bradshaw had five 3-pointers as Belmont went 12-of-32 from behind the arc while the Tigers went 10-of-21. … The Bruins collected 18 offensive rebounds and recorded a 41-32 edge on the boards. … Clemson G Jaron Blossomgame (shin) missed his second straight contest.