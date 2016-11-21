Preview: Belmont vs. Florida

Florida, having escaped with a win against upset-minded St. Bonaventure, takes on another team that loves to shoot from long distance when it faces Belmont on Monday in Tampa, Fla., as part of the Advocare Invitational. The Gators scored the final seven points to win 73-66 after the Bonnies' top-two scorers had combined to hit nine 3-point shots and now face the Bruins, who drained 16 from beyond the arc in a 90-69 rout of Western Kentucky.

Graduate student Canyon Barry, who has given the Gators a legitimate bench scoring threat (12.6 points), made two free throws after grabbing a key rebound to put Florida ahead and then backup point guard Chris Chiozza found Devin Robinson for two breakaway dunks to seal the win over the Bonnies. "Credit our guys for being resilient, for showing a little character and maturity," relieved coach Mike White told reporters after the game. "The game was tied and could have easily gone the other way, but we made some big defensive plays down the stretch." Belmont, the preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference, lost its opener to Vanderbilit 80-66 when it shot a woeful 22 percent on 3-pointers but bounced back in a big way against the Hilltoppers, shooting 47.1 percent on 3s and 58.1 percent overall.

ABOUT BELMONT (1-1): The Bruins finished fourth in the nation in 3-point shots made last season (10.6), but their best player, 6-7 senior forward Evan Bradds, launched only seven all season and has attempted three in this season's first two games. Bradds, who averaged 17.6 points last season and was the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason player of the year, is Belmont's inside threat and is coming off a 26-point, 14-rebound performance against Western Kentucky. The rest of the Bruins aren't shy about shooting from deep with four current players - guards Luke Austin and Taylor Barnette along with forwards Amanze Egekeze - all making more than 40 last season, led by Barnette's 87.

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-0): Robinson's two clinching dunks against St. Bonaventure finished off a 14-point night on 6-of-6 shooting that continued a hot start (13.3 points, 62.3 percent shooting). While the junior forward has been Florida's most consistent performer, standout sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen struggled in the first two games (5-of-20 shooting) before finding his stroke against the Bonnies, scoring a team-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The Gators' aggressive defense has been the team's strength, holding the opposition to 38.2 percent from the field and forcing 17.7 turnovers a game, and that's a good thing considering they are shooting only 40.8 percent themselves with guards Allen, Kasey Hill and Chiozza all making less than 38 percent of their attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Belmont has taken 18 more 3-point attempts than Florida despite having played one less game.

2. Florida C John Egbunu is off to a slow shooting start (40 percent after shooting 59.1 percent last season), but he has grabbed at least eight rebounds in three straight games for the first time at Florida.

3. Belmont had 24 assists on 36 baskets against Western Kentucky and has 39 assists in its first two games.

PREDICTION: Florida 75, Belmont 70