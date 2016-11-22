Florida starts fast in blowout of Belmont

Senior guard Canyon Barry came off the bench to score 17 points, and Florida’s defense harassed Belmont into 20 turnovers in the Gators’ 78-61 win over the Bruins on Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Gators scored the game’s first 15 points, as Belmont struggled with turnovers and didn’t hit its first field goal until Kevin McClain hit a layup with 14:47 left in the first half.

Junior center John Egbunu scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen added 14 points for the Gators, who improved to 4-0.

Belmont senior guard Evan Bradds finished with 17 points to lead the Bruins. McLain added 10 points off the bench for Belmont.

Florida’s lead grew to 26-6 on an Egbunu dunk, before the Bruins put together a run to keep things respectable. McClain hit a layup with eight seconds left in the first half to trim the Florida lead to 38-26 at intermission.

The Gators were never seriously threatened in the second half. They used a 16-0 run to push the lead to 59-34 with 12 minutes to play.

Florida cruised to the win, despite missing its first 10 3-point attempts. Allen broke the drought by knocking down a 3-pointer at the 13-minute mark. Allen had two of the Gators’ five 3-pointers, all of which came in the second half.

The game was played in Tampa, while Florida’s home arena, the Stephen C. O‘Connell Center in Gainesville, undergoes renovations. The Gators will open the renovated facility Dec. 21 against Arkansas-Little Rock.

Florida opens play in the Advocare Invitational on Thursday against Seton Hall. Belmont (1-2) will look to bounce back at No. 23 Rhode Island on Friday.