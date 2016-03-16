Preview: Belmont at Georgia

Georgia’s late-season surge was not enough to get the Bulldogs their second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, but they earned a shot at a 20-win season by making the NIT. Georgia is a No. 3 seed in the event, opening play at home Wednesday against No. 6 seed Belmont, and the goal is to reach 20 victories for a third straight season for just the second time in program history.

“We didn’t finish enough games in the last five, six or seven minutes this year,” Georgia guard Kenny Gaines told reporters after the Bulldogs’ upset bid of Kentucky in the SEC semifinals fell short Saturday. “We just have to learn from that.” Georgia coach Mark Fox lined up a difficult non-conference schedule, but losses to Chattanooga, Kansas State and Seton Hall – plus an ill-timed loss to Auburn late in the season – was enough to keep the Bulldogs out of the field of 68. The Bruins won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title but were upset by Austin Peay 97-96 in overtime in the conference semifinals. The intrigue of this matchup comes when Belmont has possession: the Bruins rank fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage (49.5 percent) while Georgia is fifth in the country in field-goal percentage defense (38.4 percent).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BELMONT (20-11): The Bruins beat Marquette in the season opener and won nine in a row at one point before stumbling down the stretch, losing three of their past five games. Belmont averages 82.4 points per game (10th in the nation) and is ninth in the country with 17.2 assists per contest, led by Evan Bradds (17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds per contest) and Craig Bradshaw (16.4 points). Austin Luke averages 6.3 assists per game, directing an offense that averages 10.5 3-pointers (fifth nationally).

ABOUT GEORGIA (19-13): The Bulldogs endured a three-game losing streak in February, punctuated by that loss to woeful Auburn, but Georgia ripped off five consecutive victories after that and led most of the way before running out of gas late against Kentucky. All-SEC Tournament honoree J.J. Frazier highlights a potent backcourt, leading the Bulldogs in scoring at 17 points per game while hitting 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Center Yante Maten averages 16.2 points and eight rebounds while guards Kenny Gaines (12.8 points) and Mann (10.4 points) round out a quartet of double-figure scorers.

TIP-INS

1. Mann (15th) and Gaines (19th) rank in the top 20 on Georgia’s all-time scoring list.

2. The Bruins have struggled defensively, ranking 305th in the nation in points allowed per game (78).

3. Wednesday’s winner will face either second seed St. Mary’s or seventh-seeded New Mexico State in the second round.

PREDICTION: Georgia 73, Belmont 68