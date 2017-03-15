Preview: Belmont at Georgia

Georgia and Belmont find themselves in the same place they were last March - on the outside of the NCAA Tournament and facing each other in the opening round of the NIT. Belmont travels to Georgia on Wednesday looking to avoid the same fate as a year ago, as the Bulldogs won that matchup 93-84 behind 33 points from Yante Maten.

Georgia went 1-1 in the SEC tournament, but the best news was the return of Maten, who missed four games late in the season with a knee injury. The junior forward averaged 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds, while senior guard J.J. Frazier finished at a team-high 18.5 points per game after averaging 25.7 over Georgia’s last seven contests. The Bruins, who won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title for the fourth time in five seasons, are in the postseason for the 11th time in 12 years and have posted a top-100 RPI in six consecutive seasons. Senior forward and two-time OVC Player of the Year Evan Bradds shot 63.4 percent while averaging 20.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BELMONT (22-6): The Bruins, who lost to SEC schools Vanderbilt and Florida in the first week of the season, shot just 8-of-38 from 3-point range in a 66-59 upset loss to Jacksonville State in the OVC tournament. Junior guard Austin Luke averaged 7.1 assists - second in the nation - in earning All-OVC First Team honors. Bradds is two points shy of 1,900 for his career and while shooting 67.2 percent over his four seasons.

ABOUT GEORGIA (19-14): Frazier and Maten finished third and fourth in the SEC, respectively, in scoring, with both earning All-SEC honors as Georgia attempts to win 20 games for the fourth consecutive season. Sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide averaged 8.3 rebounds overall in conference play and 9.5 over his last 14 contests. Georgia lost six SEC games in either the final minute of regulation or overtime.

TIP-INS

1. Maten, who was injured early in a loss to Kentucky on Feb. 18, has reached double figures in scoring in 26 of his 29 games.

2. Six Belmont players average nine or more points as the team finished fourth in the OVC in scoring (77.4 points).

3. The winner will meet either third-seed Indiana or No. 6 seed Georgia Tech in the second round.

PREDICTION: Georgia 84, Belmont 78