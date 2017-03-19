Preview: Belmont at Georgia Tech

Belmont hopes its second trip to the state of Georgia in a six-day span results in another victory and a berth in the NIT quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Bruins, who beat Georgia on Tuesday in the opening round behind a strong performance from sophomore Dylan Windler, travel to Georgia Tech on Sunday to face the sixth-seeded Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech bounced Indiana in round one, adding yet another improbable chapter to Josh Pastner’s first season at the school. Picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC standings, the Yellow Jackets are in the NIT after beating three ranked teams at home this season and taking care of the Hoosiers behind 24 points from freshman Josh Okogie. The Bruins rebounded from a stunning loss in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament to avenge last season’s opening-round NIT loss to Georgia, getting 24 points and nine rebounds from Windler. Belmont is 40th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 47.4 percent, while the Yellow Jackets are 14th in the country in defending opponents’ shooting at 39.7 percent.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT BELMONT (23-6): OVC player of the year Evan Bradds scored 15 points in the victory over Georgia and needs 10 points to become the school’s all-time leading Division I scorer. The Bruins hit 14 3-pointers Tuesday – four each by Taylor Barnette and Amanze Egekeze – and rank 17th nationally in free-throw shooting (76.7 percent) and 18th in the country in fewest fouls. Austin Lake averages 7.1 assists per game, ranking second in the nation.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (18-15): Okogie paced a balanced scoring attack against the Hoosiers, hitting 9-of-15 shots from the field to raise his team-leading scoring average to 15.8 per game. Junior Ben Lammers has 14 double-doubles this season while averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game (third in the country). Georgia Tech held Indiana to 37.9 percent shooting and 63 points; the Hoosiers were averaging 48.2 percent shooting and 80.2 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech F Quinton Stephens set a new school record by playing in his 131st game Tuesday, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

2. Bradds ranks eighth in the nation entering the weekend in field-goal percentage (63.3 percent).

3. Sunday’s winner travels to fifth-seed Ole Miss for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 73, Belmont 64