Stephens helps Georgia Tech knock off Belmont

Georgia Tech senior Quinton Stephens scored a career-high 23 points in his final home game and lifted the Yellow Jackets to a 71-57 win over Belmont in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Stephens, one of four players in double figures, was 10 of 17 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and four assists. He had scored 22 points two other times in his career.

Georgia Tech, now 15-0 when scoring at least 70 points, set a school record with its 17th home win. The Yellow Jackets advance to the third round of the NIT for the second straight season and will play at Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech (19-15) also got 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Josh Okogie, 14 points and 10 rebounds from Ben Lammers and 12 points from Tadric Jackson. It was Lammers' 15th double-double this season.

Belmont (23-7) got 14 points from reserve Nick Smith and 10 points from Evan Bradds. It was the second-lowest offensive performance of the year for Bradds, the two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, who entered the game averaging 20.4 points.

Georgia Tech led 30-26 at halftime and outscored the Bruinst 24-5 to open the second half and take a commanding lead. The Yellow Jackets had two 11-0 runs during that span, the final one ending on a Stephens jumper with 11:17 that gave them a 54-31 lead.