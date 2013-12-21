Preview: Belmont at Kentucky

No. 21 Kentucky has had a week to think about its loss at North Carolina as it returns to action at home against Belmont on Saturday afternoon. With the loss to the Tar Heels in the rearview mirror, the Wildcats have to be careful not to look past the Bruins and onto a showdown with Louisville next week. It shouldn’t be difficult for coach John Calipari to convince his players to take Belmont seriously - the Bruins already have done what the Wildcats could not by beating North Carolina earlier in the season.

Still, with three losses already on the ledger for the preseason No. 1 team and a recruiting class some called the best of all time, some Kentucky fans are beginning to panic. That’s not necessary, according to Jim O’Connell, the Associated Press’s National College Basketball writer, who told the Lexington Herald-Leader, ““If you fail a pop quiz in the first week of school, they’re going to give you a ‘F’ for the whole year?” That said, the clock is ticking as Big Blue Nation continues to wait for NBA talent like Julius Randle, James Young, Willie Cauley-Stein and the Harrison twins to jell.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BELMONT (8-4): Belmont has had no trouble scoring this season (80.1 points per game), but the biggest hurdle the Bruins will face in Lexington is on the glass. No Belmont player averages more than five rebounds, and Rick Byrd’s squad is ranked 308th nationally in rebounding at 32.3. With forces in the middle like the 6-9 Randle and the 7-foot Cauley-Stein for Kentucky, the Bruins could have even more trouble preventing second-chance points than usual.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (8-3): It’s no secret that Kentucky’s biggest question coming into this season was whether its uber-talented roster could figure out how to play together, and so far the jury is still out. Randle has been extraordinary as expected (17.2 points, 11.4 rebounds), while Aaron and Andrew Harrison have averaged 14.4 and 10.9 points, respectively, but the offense still doesn’t quite feel like it’s running full throttle for Calipari yet. The Wildcats have broken 80 points just once in their last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky is 35-0 against the current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

2. Belmont has won six regular-season and six conference tournament titles since 2006, trailing only Kansas in that span.

3. Randle is the first Kentucky player to score in double figures 11 times in a row since Brandon Knight in 2011.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 88, Belmont 71