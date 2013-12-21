(Updated: REMOVES extra space before first graph REMOVES Harrison first name reference first sentence fifth graph.)

No. 21 Kentucky 93, Belmont 80: Julius Randle scored 29 and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Wildcats shook off a slow start and outpaced the visiting Bruins.

Randle was 8-for-10 from the field, 13-for-19 from the line and scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, but the first since Nov. 19 for Kentucky (9-3). Aaron Harrison added 23, and Willie Cauley-Stein poured in 16 for the Wildcats, who didn’t lead in the contest until the second half.

Craig Bradshaw racked up 22 to lead Belmont (8-5), which lost its third straight. Drew Windler added 21 for the Bruins, while Evan Bradds contributed 12 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting.

Belmont led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Kentucky closed the gap with a 9-0 run in the final minutes and trailed 43-41 at the break. The Bruins were 7-for-18 from 3-point range in the opening frame, with Windler making 4-of-5 and pouring in 14.

Kentucky took its first lead with 16:22 to play on an Harrison layup and never looked back, ballooning its lead to 14 in the late going. Harrison scored 20 of his 23 after halftime for the Wildcats in the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky is now 36-0 against Ohio Valley Conference opponents. … The Wildcats outrebounded the Bruins 42-25 … The teams combined for just 14 turnovers in the contest.