Preview: Belmont at Marquette

Rarely has a team coming off a 13-19 season generated as much excitement as Marquette has heading into Friday’s season opener against visiting Belmont. The arrival of potential one-and-done freshman Henry Ellenson has raised expectations sky high for the Golden Eagles and Steve Wojciechowski, who enters his second season as coach.

If Wojciechowski has his way, Ellenson, a 6-10 forward, and 6-11 center Luke Fischer will combine to form a lethal frontcourt for the Golden Eagles, who saw their run of 16 straight winning campaigns come to an end last season. “It gives us the opportunity to be more versatile, play different styles with the same team,” Wojciechowski told the Star Tribune. Mix in sophomores Duane Wilson and Sandy Cohen III with six other freshmen, and Marquette should improve upon its 2014-15 record and may even contend in the Big East.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin

ABOUT BELMONT (2014-15: 22-11): With all three of its top scorers from last season - Craig Bradshaw, Evan Bradds and Taylor Barnette - returning to the fold, much is expected of Rick Byrd’s crew, which has posted five straight 20-win seasons. Bradshaw averaged 18.3 points and shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc while Bradds was second in scoring and first in rebounding for last year’s squad, which reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years. Bradds finished his sophomore season ranked second in the nation with a 69.3 field-goal percentage.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2014-15: 13-19): Ellenson, who with a Second Team nod became the first freshman to earn preseason All-Big East First or Second Team honors since 1992-93, will be called upon to replace the 15 points per game the Golden Eagles lost with the departure of Matt Carlino. Ellenson’s mere presence should open things up around the basket for Fischer, who shot better than 60 percent while averaging 11 points and 4.8 rebounds a season ago. “Seven-footer throwing to seven-footer, that’s going to be a huge advantage for us,” Fischer told the Star Tribune.

TIP-INS

1. Byrd has posted a 619-312 record at Belmont, and his 711 career victories rank him seventh among active Division I coaches.

2. The co-Wisconsin Mr. Basketball, Ellenson averaged 27 points and 12 rebounds in his final season at Rice Lake High School.

3. Belmont is tops in the country with 208 conference wins since 2003 and ranks seventh in road or neutral-court wins since 2006 with 123.

PREDICTION: Marquette 66, Belmont 63