Belmont 83, Marquette 80
#US College Basketball
November 14, 2015 / 4:42 AM / 2 years ago

Belmont 83, Marquette 80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belmont 83, Marquette 80

Austin Luke made three free throws in the final minute, allowing Belmont to hold on for an 83-80 win over Marquette in the season opener for both teams Friday at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

The redshirt sophomore guard hit two shots from the charity stripe with 28 seconds left to put Belmont up 81-80, then sank one of two with six ticks to go to seal the victory.

Luke finished with just three points, but tallied nine assists for the Bruins.

Junior forward Evan Bradds had 24 points and nine rebounds and senior guard Craig Bradshaw scored 18 points to lead Belmont.

Golden Eagles forward Henry Ellenson had a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds while center Luke Fischer totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

A jumper from redshirt sophomore Duane Wilson with 1:22 left gave the Golden Eagles an 80-79 lead.

After Bradshaw missed a layup, Wilson had a chance to put the game out of reach but missed a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining.

