Preview: Belmont vs. Murray State

Despitea 27-4 record, No. 24 Murray State may be playing for its NCAATournament life when it takes on Belmont in the championship game ofthe Ohio Valley Conference tournament Saturday. The Racers,winners of 25 straight, have dominated the league all season long,but one slip-up would make coach Steve Prohm and his squad wait a week hoping for an at-large berth into the NCAAs. And the semifinalsshowed how small the margin of error can be after Murray State had torally from a late 11-point deficit to edge Morehead State and advanceto the final.

Ofcourse, third-seeded Belmont has been living on the edge as well,topping No. 6 Eastern Illinois in the quarterfinals before edging No.2 Eastern Kentucky by one point in the semifinals. Craig Bradshaw is oneof the top scorers in the league at 17.9 points per game, while EvanBradds adds some interior strength with his 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.Murray State counters with Cameron Payne (20.3 points), who is comingoff a 25-point performance in the semifinals, including the eventualgame-winning 3-pointer in the final minute of the contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BELMONT (21-10): WhileBelmont endured a three-game losing streak at the beginning ofFebruary, things have turned around over the last three weeks, withthe Bruins winning six straight heading into the conferencetournament championship game. The team’s offense has kicked into high gear at times - three of those six wins saw the Bruinsscore at least 88 points - but its been the defense thathas been sterling, with five of the team’s last six opponents scoring64 points or less. Against the conference champion Racers, the Bruinsare going to need better defense than when the two teams playedearlier this season as Murray State shot 55.9 percent from thefloor in scoring 92 points in a 15-point victory.

ABOUT MURRAY STATE (27-4): ThoughProhm might not have wanted such a close game in the semifinals, thethree-point victory over Morehead State showed the Murray State coach how determined his team is to continue its success into thepostseason. Down 11 late in the second half, the Racers turned it upto eke out the win. “I‘mreally, really proud of the resolve,” Prohm told reporters. “We wouldn‘twin this game in November for a lot of reasons, but it’s March. Theseguys have grown, and they’ve really sold out and bought into oneanother.”

TIP-INS

1. Murray State is going for its 16th OVC tournament championship whileBelmont won once - in 2013 when it beat the Racers in thetitle game.

2. The Racers are 31-0 whenoutrebounding their opponent this season, and Murray State won theboard battle 41-24 in the previous meeting.

3. Murray State C Jarvis Williamshas double-doubles in two straight games and 11 overall this season.

PREDICTION: Murray State 84,Belmont 68