Preview: Belmont at Rhode Island

Hardly disgraced in falling to the No. 1 team in the country, No. 25 Rhode Island looks to begin another winning streak Friday against visiting Belmont. The Rams never led but hung around until a second-half spurt gave now-No. 3 Duke the cushion it needed to claim a 75-65 victory Sunday in the championship of the Hall of Fame Tip-off in Uncasville, Conn.

"I think we got caught up in the moment a little bit," Rhode Island coach Danny Hurley told the media. "We tried to do a little too much individually, but we were still right there." The big three of E.C. Matthews, Jared Terrell and Hassan Martin carried Rhode Island to a 4-0 start, including a 76-71 victory over then-No. 25 Cincinnati, but they didn't have an answer for Duke's starting lineup, which accounted for all 75 points. Martin was named to the all-tournament team for his efforts, which included 41 points, 17 rebounds and 15 blocked shots in the three games. The 6-7 senior's 24 blocks on the season tie him Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers for the most in the country. The Bruins, who sandwiched losses to SEC foes Vanderbilt and Florida around a victory over Western Kentucky, close out the difficult portion of its non-conference schedule with its first meeting against Rhode Island.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT BELMONT (1-2): Despite the presence of Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Evan Bradds (20.7 points, 8.3 points per game), the Bruins still live and die with the 3-pointer, which explains the double-digit losses to Vanderbilt and Florida. Rick Byrd's team made as many 3-pointers (16) in 34 attempts against Western Kentucky as it did in 68 attempts in its two losses, leaving the Bruins with an uncharacteristically low percentage (31.4). Amanze Egekeze, Austin Luke and Nick Smith are each connecting on better than 35 percent of their 3-point attempts, but poor shooting from Taylor Barnette (5-of-27) and Kevin McClain (2-of-12) bring the average down.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (4-1): After playing a total of 10 minutes last season before suffering an ACL tear, Matthews was making up for lost time until laboring through a subpar game against Duke. The junior guard averaged 19.5 points and 12.3 shots over the first four games, but was limited to nine points and seven field goal attempts against the Blue Devils. A big rebound should be expected considering the last time Matthews scored in single digits in back-to-back games was in the middle of his freshman season.

TIP-INS

1. Bradds, a 6-7 senior forward who was dominant against Western Kentucky with 26 points and 14 rebounds, has 1,402 career points and is poised to crack the top 20 on Belmont's scoring list.

2. Matthews and Terrell combined to hit 19-of-40 from beyond the arc this season.

3. Martin needs 57 blocks to surpass Kenny Green's school record of 328 set from 1985-90.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 80, Belmont 70