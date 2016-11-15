Preview: Belmont at Vanderbilt

It was an inauspicious start to the Bryce Drew era at Vanderbilt, but the Commodores have a chance to make amends when they face Belmont on Tuesday in their home opener. Drew's team took a one-point lead into halftime, but were done in by turnovers and some hot shooting by Marquette in a 24-point loss at the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., on Friday.

"Our turnovers led to easy baskets for them," Drew told the media. "We need to do a much better job protecting the ball so where not in those situations where we're scrambling back." The Commodores had two other glaring problems - poor shooting and foul trouble - that will need to be avoided if they want to be successful against their Nashville neighbors. Luke Kornet and Djery Baptiste, the team's only two players taller than 6-8, had five fouls combined in the first 10 minutes, forcing Drew to play with a smaller lineup. Kornet will likely draw the assignment of guarding Evan Bradds, last year's Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year who is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while leading the nation in shooting at 71.2 percent. Bruins coach Rick Byrd lost a strong leader in Craig Bradshaw to graduation, but has a bevy of strong shooters returning to the fold.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT BELMONT (2015: 20-12): If they are not going inside to the 6-7 Bradds, the Bruins are likely hoisting it up from beyond the arc as they attempted the ninth-most 3-pointers in Division I last season. The top returning shooter is junior forward Amanze Egekeze, whose 3-point shooting improved from 33.8 percent to 42.2 last season. Austin Luke (39.2), Taylor Barnette (36.6) and Nick Smith (35.9) are also solid from long range and combined for 432 attempts last season.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (0-1): Given the fact that Marquette made 10 3-pointers in the second half and 13 overall doesn't bode well for playing a team such as Belmont, which is second to only Duke in 3-pointers made since the 1996-97 season. When Drew's teams lost at Valparaiso - and it didn't happen often considering his 124-49 record, it was usually a case of failing to score on their end and not because of poor defense as was the case against Marquette. With taller players such as 6-7 Joe Toye, 6-6 Jeff Roberson and 6-5 Matthew Fisher-Davis guarding the wings, one would expect them to be able to limit the 3, but open looks in transition like the ones Marquette got do not help the cause.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores have won all four meetings with the Bruins, including a nine-point victory in the most recent game in 2010.

2. Belmont has some experience against Drew's style of play as the Bruins split a pair of games with Valparaiso - Drew's old team - last season.

3. The loss to Marquette was the first season-opening loss since 2006 and the 95 points allowed were the most since surrendering 106 to Kentucky in 2003.

PREDICTON: Belmont 77, Vanderbilt 72