Preview: Belmont vs. Virginia

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

Regular season ACC champion Virginia had its sights set on a second straight tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament until getting stopped 61-57 by North Carolina in the conference semifinals. That loss dropped the Cavaliers to a two-seed in the East Region where they will open play against No. 15 Belmont on Friday in Charlotte, N.C. Virginia, which is in the field for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1994-95, lost 61-59 to Michigan last season in the Sweet 16.

Virginia will be facing a seasoned Belmont squad that finished second in the Ohio Valley Conference but became the first team to qualify for the tournament when Taylor Barnette drilled a contested 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left for an 88-87 victory over conference top-seed Murray State, which was a perfect 16-0 in regular-season play. Although the Bruins’ 22 wins was their fewest since the 2008-09 season, Belmont qualified for the the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years and for the seventh time in the last 10 years. The Bruins are still seeking their first win in the Big Dance, although they did take second-seeded Duke to the brink in 2008 before dropping a 71-70 decision.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT VIRGINIA (29-3): The Cavaliers, under sixth-year coach Tony Bennett, live and die with defense, yielding a nation-best 50.8 points per game on 36.2-percent shooting - third best in the nation. Junior guard Melvin Brogdan, an All-ACC first team performer coming off a career-high 25 points versus the Tar Heels, leads a balanced scoring attack with 13.9 points, but the key to Virginia’s livelihood in the tournament is Justin Anderson. The left-hander averaged 12.3 points and shot 46.9 percent from beyond the arc but missed eight games (broken finger, appendectomy) before returning for the ACC tournament and shooting 0-of-6 from the floor in two games.

ABOUT BELMONT (22-10): The Bruins and their 3-point shooting - they shot the fifth most 3-pointers (841) in the country at 38.2 percent - will challenge the Cavaliers’ slower-paced, grind-it-out style. Point guard Craig Bradshaw leads the the team that averaged 74.5 points per game with 18.1 points a night and 41.6 percent shooting from the arc on 6.4 attempts per game. Evan Bradds chips in 14.3 points and Barnette adds 10.7 points on 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia’s only three losses this season came to national powers Duke, Louisville and North Carolina - two of them coming in the last three games.

2. Belmont joins Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference as the only two teams to earn seven NCAA tournament automatic bids in the last 10 years.

3. Brogdan averaged 13.7 points in his three NCAA tournament games last season but shot just 10-of-30 from the floor and 3-of-7 from the line.

PREDICTION: Virginia 68, Belmont 51