Virginia’s offense leads way vs. Belmont

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Virginia can put points on the board, too.

Often revered for their defense, the Cavaliers clicked on offense at opportune times in an NCAA East Regional second-round game Friday.

Forward Anthony Gill’s five points down the stretch helped Virginia stay out of danger and fend off Belmont 79-67 at Time Warner Cable Arena.

“I think, because of our defense, people overlook that we play offense,” said Gill, who scored 16 points. “We have great players on offense.”

Virginia (30-3) advances to meet seventh-seeded Michigan State, which defeated Georgia 70-63 in the first game of the session. The Virginia-Michigan State game will be a rematch of last year’s East Regional Sweet 16 game won by the Spartans.

The 79 points marked Virginia’s highest output since an 89-80 double-overtime win at Miami on Jan. 3.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon poured in 22 points for second-seeded Virginia, which saw a double-digit lead shrink to two points with less than five minutes to play.

“It’s good for us to win a game like that,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We’ve been in those situations a whole lot. We weren’t perfect, but we had enough grit to come away with a tough one. Nothing is easy against them.”

After Virginia guard London Perrantes hit a shot, Gill’s five points -- two free throws followed by a three-point play -- in a 42-second span helped the Cavaliers stretch their lead to 69-60.

Brogdon followed with two free throws, putting Belmont too far behind with 1:32 remaining.

Cavaliers guard Justin Anderson chipped in with 15 points off the bench, scoring for the first time in three games since returning from a broken finger. Forward Darion Atkins added 10 points.

“Virginia made the winning plays in the last few minutes,” Belmont coach Rick Byrd said. “We just didn’t get it done and they did, and they get to play Sunday. That being said, I‘m proud of our team. I‘m proud of their performance. I‘m proud of their fight.”

Gill said the Cavaliers’ 11 offensive rebounds were part of Virginia’s bid to take advantage of an edge in size.

“Coach Bennett told us before the game to run our plays to get the ball inside,” Gill said.

With only seven turnovers, that was an encouraging statistic for the Cavaliers, who also made 21 of 25 free throws.

“You can’t have your offense cost you,” Bennett said. “It was good to see that (turnover) number go down.”

Yet there were times when Brogdon figured defensive stops would be most vital for Virginia.

“Going down the stretch, you’re definitely concerned because that’s a dangerous team,” Brogdon said. “We had to make stops. You play a team like that, you’ve got to make them uncomfortable.”

Guard Craig Bradshaw racked up 25 points for 15th-seeded Belmont (22-11), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Guard Evan Bradds added 10 points.

Bradshaw made 10 of 19 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers.

“When Craig plays like he did today, he makes us a much better team,” Byrd said. “He’s fearless.”

A 9-0 run for Belmont in the second half pulled the Bruins within 51-48, creating some anxious moments for the Virginia contingent.

It was 60-57 with five minutes to play. Bradshaw’s second 3-pointer in a 40-second span cut the gap to 62-60, but the Cavaliers scored the next nine points.

“I don’t think you can ever think you’re going to win the game against those guys,” Bradshaw said. “I just felt good about the way I was shooting it.”

Belmont made 8 of 25 3-point shots.

“We just had a great game plan,” Bradshaw said. “We had screens, and we had a lot of open shots.”

Earlier, Virginia appeared to have things in control, building an 11-point lead before taking a 40-32 lead at halftime.

Brogdon had 16 first-half points, continuing a torrid scoring pace that included 22 points in the second half against North Carolina a week earlier when the Cavaliers were eliminated from the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Anderson also gave Virginia a boost; his first-half 3-pointer broke his scoring drought since he suffered the finger injury on Feb. 7. His coach said Anderson’s outlook during the recovery has enabled him to be a crucial contributor again.

“He has handled this,” Bennett said. “He never got discouraged.”

NOTES: Virginia was 9-3 against other NCAA Tournament teams entering the postseason. ... Virginia coach Tony Bennett is a former NBA player with the Charlotte Hornets. He met his wife in Charlotte. ... Virginia improved to 12-16 in Charlotte. ... Belmont had won at least 26 games in the previous four seasons, so the string ended with the 22-11 record. ... Belmont arrived at the tournament coming off two one-point victories (over Eastern Kentucky and Murray State) to capture the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship.