Preview: Binghamton at Boston College

Boston College continues a lengthy homestand before conference play begins when it hosts a second straight America East opponent in the form of Binghamton on Sunday. The Eagles have turned around a bumpy start filled with challenging opponents by taking care of their first three opponents on the six-game homestand. Dennis Clifford scored a career-high 19 points and hauled in seven rebounds as Boston College held off a challenge from Maine to pick up an 85-74 win Thursday.

The Eagles have held double-digit leads in all but one game this season and went ahead of the Black Bears by as many as 15 points while improving to 4-0 at home. The Bearcats are 0-9 against Division I teams after a 65-44 setback at Colgate on Thursday, their eighth consecutive loss overall since a victory over Division III Hartwick on Nov. 19. Sunday marks the first meeting between Binghamton and Boston College.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com

ABOUT BINGHAMTON (1-10): The 44 points the Bearcats produced at Colgate represent the second-lowest total of the season for a team that has severely struggled on the offensive end. Binghamton entered Friday ranked 330th in the country with a scoring average of 57.8. Dusan Perovic, one of seven freshmen on coach Tommy Dempsey’s roster, was the lone Bearcat to reach double figures against the Raiders, finishing with 16 points.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-3): The breakout game for Clifford is a great sign for the Eagles after two injury-plagued seasons for the 7-footer, who received a medical redshirt in 2013-14. He had scored exactly six points in each of the first seven games and had not reached double figures since Nov. 18, 2012, at Charleston. The local product also had all three of Boston College’s blocked shots in the win over Maine and is the only Eagle in double figures in that category.

TIP-INS

1. After three straight double-digit efforts, Bearcats G Romello Walker has produced a total of six points on 1-of-11 shooting in the past two contests.

2. Eagles F Aaron Brown is averaging 18.7 points while making 9-of-17 3-pointers over his last three games.

3. Binghamton entered Friday tied for 228th in the country in 3-point shooting (32 percent) while Boston College was 330th (26 percent).

PREDICTION: Boston College 77, Binghamton 62