December 14, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Boston College 63, Binghamton 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “career” to “season” in lede)

Boston College 63, Binghamton 49: Dimitri Batten scored a season-high 18 points and Aaron Brown had 16 to lead the host Eagles to their fourth straight victory.

Olivier Hanlan finished with 14 points for Boston College (6-3), which never trailed. Patrick Heckmann had six points, a career high-tying eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles.

Justin McFadden scored 18 points to pace Binghamton (1-11), which fell to 0-10 against Division I opponents. His teammates combined to go 8-of-35 as the Bearcats shot 30.2 percent from the field.

Brown had a 3-pointer, a layup and an assist in an early 10-0 run and Boston College held a 23-11 lead after Heckmann’s free throws with just over six minutes left in the first half. Batten scored in the closing seconds to give the Eagles a 32-18 halftime lead and buried a 3-pointer early in the second to expand the advantage to 38-20.

Brown was good again from long range and Batten followed with a three-point play to make it 46-27 with just over 14 minutes remaining before Binghamton made a charge to get within 12 points just under the seven-minute mark. Brown’s three-point play with just over four minutes to go pushed the margin to 15 points and the Bearcats never seriously threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first meeting between the programs. ... Boston College’s bench produced two points on 1-of-8 shooting with six turnovers. ... McFadden made all eight of his free throws as Binghamton was 21-of-24 from the line, compared to 17-of-25 for the Eagles.

