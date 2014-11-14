Preview: Binghamton at Notre Dame

Notre Dame did not fare well in its first season in the ACC but returns plenty of talent to kick off the 2014-15 campaign. The Fighting Irish will try to get off to a strong start when they host Binghamton in the season opener on Friday as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Notre Dame really missed Jerian Grant during ACC play but will have the senior guard back to lead the team in 2014-15.

Grant was suspended from the team for the second semester last season due to an academic issue and the Fighting Irish had trouble keeping up offensively with the rest of the ACC with his 19 points and 6.2 assists missing from the rotation. ”He’s one of the best college basketball players in the country,“ Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told the school’s website. ”He’s a heck of a college basketball player and I think he has come back in a great frame of mind.” The Bearcats ended in a three-way tie for the worst record in the America East last season but return leading scorer Jordan Reed.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BINGHAMTON (2013-14: 7-23): The Bearcats were one of the worst offensive teams in the country last season, finishing 339th out of 345 teams in scoring (61.3 points), 339th in assists (9.4) and 342th in field-goal percentage (38). Binghamton ended the exhibition slate on a higher note, shooting 46 percent in a 75-74 win over Oswego State. The Cougars featured a pair of freshmen in that game as forward Willie Rodriguez led in scoring with 14 points and guard Romello Walker grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2013-14: 15-17): Joining Grant as a team leader is fellow senior Pat Connaughton, who was named the lone team captain as serving as one of four co-captains last season. ”Pat is so respected by his teammates,” Brey told reporters. “He’s been a rock-solid guy for us every day in practice and in games. I don’t think that I’ve ever coached a player who is steadier and lower maintenance than Pat.” Connaughton averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range last season.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is counting on the continued development of sophomore G Demetrius Jackson, who averaged six points while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range in 2013-14.

2. Binghamton was crushed 93-65 by Syracuse in its lone chance against an ACC team last season.

3. Connaughton, a two-sport star as a pitcher, was a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the June MLB draft.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 85, Binghamton 59