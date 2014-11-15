FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Notre Dame 82, Binghamton 39
November 15, 2014 / 4:13 AM / 3 years ago

Notre Dame 82, Binghamton 39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Notre Dame 82, Binghamton 39: Zach Auguste scored a career-high 19 points and the host Fighting Irish barely broke a sweat in their season-opening romp at the Tip-Off Tournament.

Captain Pat Connaughton registered a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Notre Dame (1-0) improved to 51-1 at home in the month of November under coach Mike Brey. Jerian Grant and Demetrius Jackson were also in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bearcats (0-1), who were among the nation’s worst-shooting teams last season, finished 13-of-49 from the floor, paced by Nick Madray with nine points. Justin McFadden added eight points and four rebounds off the bench.

Madray’s 3-pointer in the opening minute gave Binghamton a 3-2 lead - the only field goal his team would score in nearly 11 minutes. Grant netted six points and Auguste added five in an 18-point blitz as the Fighting Irish surged ahead 20-3 en route to a 41-23 halftime cushion.

Any thoughts of a comeback by the Bearcats were immediately squelched as Auguste scored six straight points and Connaughton buried back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 53-25 four minutes into the second half. Connaughton knocked down two more from long range to extend the lead to 68-33 with eight minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connaughton became the 56th player in school history to reach 1,000 points and posted his eighth career double-double. ... Jordan Reed had six points and six rebounds as Binghamton held its own on the glass, getting outrebounded 37-35. ... Notre Dame continues play in the Tip-Off Tournament by hosting Navy on Sunday before facing Massachusetts and Providence next weekend at Uncasville, Conn.

