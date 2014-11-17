Preview: Binghamton at Providence

Providence was forced to battle into the final minute for a season-opening victory and the Friars look to make it easier on themselves when Binghamton visits on Monday night. Tyler Harris scored 23 points, including two key free throws late, as Providence held off Albany 64-60 on Saturday, and the Friars face another America East opponent two days later. “We’re a work in progress,” Friars coach Ed Cooley told reporters. “We have a long way to go. Hopefully we’ll improve as we continue to play.”

LaDontae Henton recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds in the opener for Providence, which must replace three of its top five scorers from last season’s Big East champions. The biggest change is in the backcourt as Kris Dunn returns after missing most of the 2013-14 campaign with an injury and freshman Kyron Cartwright takes over at point guard. Binghamton was humbled 82-39 in its opener at Notre Dame on Friday and coach Tommy Dempsey told reporters “We’ll grow from this.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BINGHAMTON (0-1): The Bearcats were picked fifth in the America East preseason poll after returning their top five scorers from last season’s 7-23 squad. However, Binghamton did not place anyone in double figures against Notre Dame as Nick Madray led the way with nine points and 2013-14 leading scorer Jordan Reed was held to six on 2-of-9 shooting. Yosef Yacob scored seven off the bench while 6-5 freshman swingman Justin McFadden showed promise with eight points and four rebounds.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (1-0): Henton and Harris are outstanding offensive players and will get their points, but the key will be what the Friars get from the rest of the roster. Dunn missed all but four games last season with a shoulder injury and was rusty in the opener -- missing all five shots from the field, turning the ball over four times and scoring two points. Cartwright produced eight points and five assists in a solid college debut and 7-0 senior center Carson Desrosiers registered four points and three rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has won 36 straight non-conference games at home and is 34-3 all time against America East opponents.

2. The Friars defeated Binghamton 119-58 in the only other meeting in 2001 – the second-most points they have ever scored in a game.

3. The contest is preliminary to the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, which starts next weekend with each team playing a pair of games in Springfield, Mass. (Binghamton) and Uncasville, Conn. (Providence).

PREDICTION: Providence 76, Binghamton 50