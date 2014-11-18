(Updated: CORRECTS 13:10 to 13:14)

Providence 66, Binghamton 45: LaDontae Henton led a balanced offense with 12 points as the Friars pulled away from the visiting Bearcats in the second half.

Tyler Harris contributed 11 points and eight rebounds while Carson Desrosiers chipped in eight points, 10 boards and four blocks for Providence (2-0). Kris Dunn recorded 10 points, seven assists and five steals for the Friars, who outscored Binghamton 33-16 in the second half.

Dusan Perovic led the way with 13 points and Nick Madray had 10 for Bearcats (0-2), who went 6-of-28 from the field in the second half. Romello Walker also had nine points for Binghamton.

Providence scored 16 of the first 17 points in the second half – six by Henton – and held the Bearcats without a field goal for the first 13:14 to take control. Ben Bentil’s dunk off a feed from Dunn for a 55-32 lead highlighted another run as the Friars continued to pour it on Binghamton.

Kyron Cartwright started and ended the run with baskets as Providence scored 15 straight points early in the first half and pushed the lead as high as 17. Madray responded with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes as the Bearcats battled back to pull within 33-29 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence has won 37 straight non-conference games at home and is 35-3 against America East opponents. … Binghamton G Jordan Reed, the team’s leading scorer last season, was held to two points on a pair of free throws. … The Friars had a 49-26 edge in rebounding, but went 0-of-9 from 3-point range.