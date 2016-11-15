LoVett, Ponds power St. John's past Binghamton

Marcus LoVett scored 23 points, Shamorie Ponds added 21 and a double-double as St. John's improved to 2-0 in the second year of the Chris Mullin era with a 77-61 win over Binghamton on Monday night at Carnesseca Arena.

Both LoVett and Ponds are in their first years, as the Red Storm showed off their young talent. LoVett, a redshirt freshman guard, went 9-for-16 from the field and chipped in four rebounds and four assists.

Ponds, a true freshman guard from Brooklyn who was one of the top recruits in his class, had his 21 points after scoring eight in his debut, a 100-53 win over Bethune-Cookman on Friday. He also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, helping his side to a 41-39 advantage on the glass.

The Red Storm led by seven at halftime, but pulled away early in the second 20 minutes against the Bearcats (1-1). St. John's shot 44.4 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from 3-point range, and forced 21 Binghamton turnovers.

Sophomore guard J.C. Show led Binghamton with 12 points and also grabbed five rebounds. Senior guard Marlon Beck and freshman guard Fard Muhammad each had nine points for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats, who have not won more than eight games in a season since the 2009-2010 campaign, won their season-opener Friday against Cornell.

Junior wing Bashir Ahmed and sophomore center Yankuba Sima both scored eight points for St. John's, a team that started 3-0 last season before finishing 8-24.

The Red Storm got only five points from sophomore guard Federico Mussini. Mussini had a team-best 20 points in the season opener and hit five 3-pointers against Bethune-Cookman.

St. John's will have its first road game of the season Friday when the team travels to face Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET. The contest against the Big Ten school is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.