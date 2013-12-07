Preview: Binghamton at Syracuse

C.J. Fair has been a constant for Syracuse for three-plus seasons, but the Orange’s new starting backcourt is proving to be a reliable threat for the nation’s fifth-ranked team. Fair, Trevor Cooney and Tyler Ennis lead Syracuse into Saturday’s matchup with visiting Binghamton as the Orange look to remain undefeated on the season. Fair has averaged a team-high 17.6 points through eight games and had 15 in Tuesday’s 69-52 victory over Indiana.

The story in that game, however, was the performance of the freshman Ennis and the sophomore Cooney, who barely saw the court last season and shot only 32 percent, including 27 percent from 3-point range, in 2012-13. Against Indiana, Ennis had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while Cooney nailed five 3-pointers en route to 21 points. “I don’t think you could ask for them to play at a higher level than what they’ve played,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who now faces a Bearcats team that ranks 323rd in the nation in shooting percentage.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BINGHAMTON (2-6): The Bearcats snapped a four-game skid with a 74-70 triumph over Mount St. Mary’s their last time out. Jordan Reed scored 17 points, raising his average to a team-high 15.4. Reed also leads the team with 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks, while Nick Madray (13-of-24) and Marlon Beck II (19-of-45) have combined to hit 46 percent of their 3-pointers.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (8-0): The Orange are coming off four straight wins over power-conference schools (Minnesota, California, Baylor and Indiana) by an average of 10.8 points per game. Sophomore forward Jerami Grant scored only six points against the Hoosiers, snapping a string of four straight games in double figures. Grant also leads the team with six rebounds per game, although Syracuse has eight players averaging between three and six boards per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Ennis has 41 assists and only nine turnovers, including a 17-to-1 ratio over his last two games.

2. Binghamton’s coaching staff includes former Syracuse star Lazarus Sims, who also served on the Orange staff from 2007-12.

3. Cooney has made exactly five 3-pointers in three of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 80, Binghamton 67