(Updated: CHANGES rebounding numbers and forced turnovers in Para 5)

No. 5 Syracuse 93, Binghamton 65: C.J. Fair scored 19 points and Trevor Cooney had 17 as the Orange followed a familiar recipe to defeat the visiting Bearcats.

Syracuse (9-0) received strong performances from senior standout Fair, who shot 8-of-15 and made three 3-pointers, as well as Cooney, who made five 3-pointers for the fourth time in the last five games. The Orange also got another quality effort out of sixth man Jerami Grant, who chipped in 14 points and five rebounds.

Jordan Reed fueled Binghamton’s offensive attack with 26 points, including a 13-of-14 performance from the foul line. Marlon Beck (14 points) and Nick Madray (11) were the other two players in double figures for the Bearcats (2-7).

Binghamton initially jumped out to an 11-6 lead before Syracuse scored 25 of the next 29 points, including three 3-pointers by Cooney. In the final five minutes of the first half, Cooney, Fair and Ron Patterson each nailed a 3-pointer to help the Orange to a 54-30 lead at the break.

DaJuan Coleman and Rakeem Christmas made layups to ignite the second-half scoring for Syracuse, which finished with 72 shot attempts - exactly half of which came from 3-point range. The Orange also held a 45-36 rebounding advantage and forced 18 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coleman scored 13 points - one shy of his career high - for Syracuse. He also had a game-high 10 rebounds. ... Fair had four steals - one more than Binghamton had as a team. ... Orange freshman PG Tyler Ennis battled foul trouble and finished with three points and three assists.