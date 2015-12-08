San Diego State 73, Biola 53

Hot shooting and a big rebounding advantage helped San Diego State roll to a 73-53 victory over visiting Biola on Monday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Freshman forward Zylan Cheatham and freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley scored 16 points apiece for San Diego State, which shot 53.1 percent from the field and amassed a massive 38-20 rebounding advantage. Senior forward Winston Shepard added 11 points for the Aztecs (6-4).

Freshman guards Terrell Funches and Dakari Archer each scored 16 points for Biola, an NAIA school from the Golden State Athletic Conference. The Eagles (7-1) shot 40.4 percent from the field.

Biola kept the game close over the first 11 minutes. The Eagles went up 10-8 and 13-11 on 3-point baskets by Funches, but eventually San Diego State took control. A 3-pointer by Archer tied the game with 9:38 to play in the opening period before the Aztecs mounted 9-0 and 14-2 runs to take a 45-28 lead into the break.

San Diego State went up by 21 early in the second half and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the night. Biola cut the deficit to 15 on a 3-pointer by Funches with 12:44 to play, but the Eagles couldn’t sustain the momentum.