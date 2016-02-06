FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Force 61, Boise State 53
February 6, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Air Force 61, Boise State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore guard CJ Siples scored a career-best 25 points to lead Air Force to a 61-53 victory over Boise State on Saturday in Mountain West play in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Siples made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts and connected on 4 of 5 3-point attempts as the Falcons (12-12, 3-8 MWC) won for only the second time in 10 games. Siples was averaging 4.1 points entering the contest but received a larger role with sophomore guard Trevor Lyons (12.7 points per game average) sidelined with a hand injury.

Senior guard Lonnie Jackson scored 16 points and made four 3-point baskets for the Broncos (16-8, 7-4). Junior forward James Webb III added 12 points as Boise State went 10 of 22 from the free-throw line and lost for the third time in four games.

The Broncos trailed by eight points with under seven minutes remaining and pulled within 56-53 on a free throw by Webb with 2:26 to play. Air Force junior forward Hayden Graham nailed a 3-pointer to make it 60-53 with 1:07 left to finish off Boise State, which missed nine of its final 11 shots and shot 35.2 percent overall.

The Broncos’ final lead came at 39-38 with under 14 minutes to play before Air Force rolled off the next 10 points. Graham culminated the burst with a layup to give the Falcons a nine-point advantage with 10:47 left.

Siples scored 15 consecutive Air Force points and sophomore center Frank Toohey hit two free throws to cap a 12-0 run as the Falcons held a 25-15 lead with 6:20 remaining in the first half. The Broncos closed the half with a 12-2 burst with Jackson draining consecutive 3-pointers to give Boise State a 31-30 halftime lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
