Preview: Boise State at Arizona

Tenth-ranked Arizona attempts to record its 41st consecutive home victory when it entertains Boise State on Wednesday. The Wildcats are 2-0 at home at this season after defeating Pacific and Bradley by an average of 24 points.

Arizona senior forward Ryan Anderson transferred from Boston College and he has added scoring punch to a team in need of a go-to guy. Anderson had 15 points in Monday’s 90-60 victory over Bradley and is 9-of-12 shooting from the field and averaging 16.5 points through two games. Wildcats senior guard Gabe York is 5-of-10 from 3-point range after making a personal-best 66 3-pointers last season. The Broncos, led by senior wing Anthony Drmic and junior forward James Webb III, lost at Montana in their opener before defeating Northern Arizona 101-81 on Monday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BOISE STATE (1-1): Drmic is 9-for-18 from 3-point range while averaging 22.5 points, and Webb is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds. Drmic ranks 11th in scoring (1,573) in Mountain West history and is back in form after missing most of last season due to an ankle injury. “I hadn’t played basketball in a long time, so it’s fun to be out there and making shots,” Drmic said after scoring 22 points against Northern Arizona. “I love to do it. When my other teammates get me open and set a good screen, I can knock down a shot for them. It’s the best feeling.”

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-0): Freshman guard Allonzo Trier recovered from a miserable debut to score 22 points and convert all 14 of his free-throw attempts against Bradley. Trier was just 1-of-10 shooting against Pacific but was 4-of-5 against the Braves while feasting on his many free-throw opportunities. ”Allonzo is a scorer,“ Wildcats coach Sean Miller said after the Bradley contest. ”He doesn’t hang on to misses. The guys who score always score, they don’t worry about misses.”

TIP-INS

1. Arizona’s last home loss was a 77-69 defeat against Cal on Feb. 10, 2013.

2. Webb had 22 points and 11 rebounds against Northern Arizona for his ninth career double-double.

3. Wildcats junior G Elliott Pitts (knee) returned after missing the opener and had three points and a career-best seven assists against Bradley.

PREDICTION: Arizona 86, Boise State 67