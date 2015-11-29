Preview: Boise State vs. Arizona

Arizona’s lack of depth in the post has been exposed this week at the Wooden Legacy, and the No. 10 Wildcats might be shorthanded up front again when they meet Boise State in the third-place game Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Kaleb Tarczewski, the 7-foot starting center for Arizona, re-injured his left ankle with about 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation Thursday night against winless Santa Clara and the Wildcats needed overtime to pull out the victory, then lost to unranked Providence without Tarczewski the next day.

The Wildcats went with two centers and two forwards in their starting lineup against Providence, but only Ryan Anderson contributed significantly, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Chance Comanche, a 6-10 freshman forward, played just two minutes and 7-footer Dusan Ristic and 6-9 forward Mark Tollefsen combined for 11 points and eight rebounds in 46 total minutes. The Wildcats also need more from shooting guard Gabe York, the leading scorer coming into the tournament who has shot a combined 7-for-27 in the two games, including 3-for-16 from 3-point range, his specialty. Boise State is a confident group after staying within single digits of No. 4 Michigan State for most of Friday’s semifinal before losing 77-67.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOISE STATE (3-3): The Broncos have several players who can score and four have contributed at least 13 points in a game during this tournament. James Webb III is not among that group, as he’s finished with nine points in the first two games, but he scored 27 in an 88-76 loss to Arizona on Nov. 19, so the Wildcats will likely play close attention to the 6-9 junior forward. Australian-native Anthony Drmic is the leading scorer for the Broncos at 16.8 points, Nick Duncan flashed his scoring ability with 19 against Michigan State and 21 against the Wildcats earlier this month, and senior guard Mikey Thompson scored 17 for the second time this season Friday against the Spartans.

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-1): The need for York to return to form can’t be overstated as he was the key contributor in the win over Boise State 10 days ago, scoring 23 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point distance during the game. Perhaps he’s been dealing with some distractions during the tournament, as he attended high school just a few miles from this event, but he’s the only starter for Arizona who can create his own shot. Allonzo Trier was a highly touted, well-traveled high school guard who was given big minutes his first four games with the Wildcats, but he’s seen his playing time cut in half in this tournament, something that could change if York continues to struggle.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona hasn’t lost two straight nonconference games since falling to Mississippi State and San Diego State in November 2011.

2. Anderson, a Southern California native who played his first three seasons at Boston College, another Wooden Legacy participant, has surpassed York as the team scoring leader at 17 points a game.

3. Boise State held Michigan State to a season-low two fast break points after the Spartans came in averaging 14.6.

PREDICTION: Boise State 79, Arizona 75