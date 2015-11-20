No. 12 Arizona 88, Boise State 76

Arizona guard Gabe York scored a career-high 23 points, forward Ryan Anderson had 15 rebounds, and the 12th-ranked Wildcats beat Boise State 88-76 Thursday night in Tucson.

The game was played at a fast pace from the start, with York pouring in 15 points in the first half to help Arizona (3-0) take a 44-42 lead at the break. Boise State (1-2) led briefly at the start of the second half, but the Wildcats used a big edge in bench scoring, 38-3, to slowly gain separation.

Arizona backup point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, a sophomore, scored a career-high 14. Freshman guard Allonzo Trier had 13 points off the bench, including nine in a row for Arizona in the second half.

Junior forward James Webb III, considered a potential NBA draft pick, scored a career-high 27 points for Boise State, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll. The Broncos’ Nick Duncan, a 6-8, 260-pound center with a 3-point touch, had 21 points, hitting 5 of 11 shots from behind the arc.

Boise State, giving up size in the post, mostly dared Arizona to shoot from distance. The Wildcats were up to the challenge, hitting 10 of 21 3-pointers. York made 4 of 7.

Arizona won its 41st consecutive game at McKale Center, the longest home winning streak in the nation.