Arizona State 70, UC Santa Barbara 68

Center Eric Jacobsen scored on a put-back with one second remaining to give Arizona State a 70-68 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Guard Kodi Justice shot an airball on a off-balance jumper from the left side of the lane, but Jacobsen caught it in mid-air put it in to finish the Sun Devils’ game-ending 7-0 run.

Forward Savon Goodman had 14 points, guard Andre Spight had 11 and Jacobsen 10 for the Sun Devils (4-2), whose only loss in the past five games was in overtime to Marquette in the championship game of the Legends Classic in New York on Tuesday.

Guard Michael Bryson scored 23 points on 8-on-12 shooting and made three 3-pointers for UC Santa Barbara (2-3).

Gauchos center Sam Beeler scored layups off passes from forward John Green on two consecutive possessions for a 68-63 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Jacobsen made two free throws before Spight hit his third 3-pointer following a Gauchos turnover to tie the game at 68 with 34.8 seconds remaining.

Jacobsen blocked a 10-footer by guard Eric Childress to give the Sun Devils the ball with 10.9 seconds remaining

Beeler and guard Gabe Vincent had 12 points for the Gauchos, whose other losses came to Pac-12 teams California and Oregon State.

Santa Barbara led 29-27 at halftime on a Beeler dunk with five seconds left. Arizona State missed its first eight field-goal attempts and trailed 11-3 in the early going.