Preview: Boise State at Colorado State

The Mountain West Conference tips off league play Wednesday with a marquee matchup between Boise State and host Colorado State, which enters as one of six remaining unbeaten teams in Division I. The 24th-ranked Rams, picked fifth in the league’s preseason poll, have used a balanced attack to record their best start in program history. Forward J.J. Avila has become a top contender for Mountain West player of the year honors while averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Boise State announced Tuesday that senior guard/forward Anthony Drmic, who ranks sixth on the school’s all-time scoring list, will have ankle surgery next week and miss the rest of the season. Drmic averaged 15 points over the first seven games this season before sitting with ankle and back injuries. Drmic’s offensive production will need to be replaced by several players, including sophomore forward James Webb III, who is averaging 9.2 points on 60.3 percent shooting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT BOISE STATE (10-3): Guard Derrick Marks, averaging a team-high 16.7 points, hopes to return against the Rams after missing last Tuesday’s 48-45 loss to Loyola of Chicago with a sprained ankle. Marks’ presence is critical for a Broncos team that shot 29.6 percent against the Ramblers with both Drmic and Marks on the sidelines. Forward Nick Duncan is looking to bounce back from a dismal outing against the Ramblers when he scored five points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (13-0): Four players average in double figures for the Rams, including guard Daniel Bejarano and forward Stanton Kidd, who had 13 points in Saturday’s 58-57 overtime win over New Mexico State. Kidd will need a repeat performance against the Broncos with starting center Tiel Daniels expected to miss his second straight game due to a calf injury. Reserve guard Gian Clavell averages 10.3 points for the Rams, who won five of their 13 nonconference games by three or fewer points.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado State is 4-11 in Mountain West openers, including two straight losses.

2. Boise State is 0-22 under coach Leon Rice when scoring fewer than 60 points.

3. Colorado State is 6-1 at home against the Broncos.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 74, Boise State 63